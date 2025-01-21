Choosing Headsets for New Pilots

Read up on headset reviews and don’t be afraid to send a pair back if it’s not the set for you. [Courtesy of Lightspeed Aviation]

When I showed up for my first discovery flight before I started training, I was handed a cheap, plastic headset held together by what appeared to be nothing more than a couple of thin pieces of metal. Though it was hardly a comfortable fit on my relatively large head, that was surely the last thing on my mind.

Today, after far too many years of putting off my dream, I would take the first step toward learning to fly.

The airport was a bustling, towered municipal field, home to a mix of small flight schools and one of the country’s largest aviation academies. Taxiing behind a line of waiting Cessnas and Pipers while a jet or two landed between an endless stream of other trainers performing touch-and-goes cemented my excitement.

The thrill was palpable, but there was one problem—I couldn't understand a word I heard in my headset.

Sure, the phrasing and terminology of aviation radio communication were still quite foreign to me at the time, but even individual words themselves were an unintelligible blur. Normal conversation between the instructor and me was strained, at best.

The culprit, of course, was the battered, low-quality loaner headset provided by the school. Thankfully, I invested in a good starter headset before officially beginning my training, but I can only imagine the (entirely avoidable) challenge it would have been to attempt learning to fly without being able to understand half of what my instructor—not to mention air traffic controllers and other pilots—said.

A quality headset is one of the most important tools a student pilot—or any pilot, really—has. Good headsets enhance communication, reduce cockpit noise, and ensure comfort during long training or time-building flights. A poor headset, however, readily accomplishes exactly the opposite.

Comfort and Fit

While perhaps not the top priority during relatively short flights common during the early days of training, comfort will soon be king as you embark on longer aeronautical excursions. Ideally, your headset will be so secure and comfortable that you forget it’s there, promoting distraction-free flight. Consider these factors:

Weight and size: Lightweight headsets keep your flight bag lighter and promote comfort on longer flights.

Lightweight headsets keep your flight bag lighter and promote comfort on longer flights. Adjustable features: Look for easily adjustable headsets that conform well to your head.

Look for easily adjustable headsets that conform well to your head. Padding: Thick, soft ear seals and headbands can significantly affect overall comfort. Good padding helps avoid pain around the ears during multihour flights and might even offer passive noise-canceling benefits.

Noise Cancellation

Especially in small, piston-driven trainer aircraft, cockpit noise can be overwhelming. Noise-cancelling headsets help protect against hearing loss, reduce fatigue, and improve communication clarity.

Passive noise reduction (PNR): Relies on insulation and earcup design to block noise.

Relies on insulation and earcup design to block noise. Active noise cancellation (ANC): Uses electronics to counteract ambient noise, providing superior noise reduction.

Uses electronics to counteract ambient noise, providing superior noise reduction. Balance: Everyone enjoys peace and quiet, but remember that the aim is not to block out all noise entirely. It’s essential to still be able to hear important ambient sounds, like those potentially associated with an engine abnormality, for example.

Audio Quality

Audio must be clear for effective communication with ATC and your instructor. High-quality microphones also help ensure that your transmissions sound both clear and professional. Consider these factors:

Fidelity: Some headsets offer better audio quality, not only for clearly interpreting radio calls from ATC or other pilots, but for talking with passengers, understanding your instructor, or even enjoying music or podcasts.

Some headsets offer better audio quality, not only for clearly interpreting radio calls from ATC or other pilots, but for talking with passengers, understanding your instructor, or even enjoying music or podcasts. Volume controls: Easily adjustable audio settings and a wide range of volumes can help personalize your experience and keep sound levels comfortable yet understandable.

Durability and Reliability

Flight training—and flight in general, really—can be tough on equipment. Durability matters, especially if you want to avoid making headsets a repeat buy. When taking a look at your options, take a couple of things into account:

Construction: Look for sturdy materials and robust designs. While most headsets use a mix of plastic and metal, along with some padding materials, how thick and durable are those materials? Is padding little more than cheap foam, or perhaps a more durable gel base? How might the headset in question handle dropped on the tarmac? Will it get bent out of shape in a crowded flight bag?

Look for sturdy materials and robust designs. While most headsets use a mix of plastic and metal, along with some padding materials, how thick and durable are those materials? Is padding little more than cheap foam, or perhaps a more durable gel base? How might the headset in question handle dropped on the tarmac? Will it get bent out of shape in a crowded flight bag? Warranty: Many manufacturers offer warranties to cover defects or repairs. Longer warranties provide added peace of mind. It’s also worth reading over the warranties to see what they cover (and, equally, what they do not). Do a bit of research on the manufacturer’s customer service reputation, as well. I’ve had to return a headset, and luckily, the result of that process left me with nothing but good things to say. More on that later.

Compatibility

Your headset must be compatible with your aircraft’s audio systems and any other devices you may want to use, such as tablets or smartphones.

Plugs: General aviation headsets typically use dual plugs, but adapters are available for other setups. There are other plug styles on the market for helicopters and many larger jets, for example, so don’t assume that a headset will be compatible merely because you found it at a pilot shop or aviation website. Likewise, headsets used in other facets of life are probably not compatible. For example, headsets used in the broadcast world or for gaming are almost certainly a no-go.

General aviation headsets typically use dual plugs, but adapters are available for other setups. There are other plug styles on the market for helicopters and many larger jets, for example, so don’t assume that a headset will be compatible merely because you found it at a pilot shop or aviation website. Likewise, headsets used in other facets of life are probably not compatible. For example, headsets used in the broadcast world or for gaming are almost certainly a no-go. Bluetooth: Many modern headsets offer the ability to pair with your phone or other digital device to play your music or podcasts. These headsets usually use a Bluetooth connection, but be aware that many headsets do not offer this feature. If this is an important feature for you, find a headset that provides it.

Headset Budget

General aviation headset prices vary widely, but generally, they will range from around $150 on the low end to about $1,500. While nothing in that range is what most people would consider to be especially “cheap,” particularly when compared to headphones you might use with your phone or computer, it’s still important to balance your budget with your top priorities.

Headset Recommendations

Below are a few options at a range of price points. On the lower end are affordable headsets that are reasonably comfortable, functional, and durable. Sets on the higher end of the scale offer more features like active noise canceling and Bluetooth pairing.

Sigtronics S-20

If you’re testing the waters of aviation, the Sigtronics S-20 is a good and pretty common first headset. Priced at under $175, this set is lightweight and comes with a carrying case. It’s no top-of-the-line headset, so be prepared that the audio quality and noise reduction aren’t top-tier but are perfectly functional and will absolutely get the job done. The headset also comes with a five-year warranty, so you should enjoy some peace of mind knowing that it is a perfectly solid first headset. It is not many pilots’ “forever” headset, but it is durable and functional enough that plenty of pilots who start out with the set will later use the S-20 as a backup or passenger headset. It’s a great option for beginners that is both affordable and reliable.

David Clark H10-13.4

The David Clark H10-13.4 is a seemingly indestructible workhorse headset and an excellent choice for new pilots who want to start out with something they can continue using for years. It is priced in the mid-$300 range and offers good passive noise reduction and clear audio quality. Known for its durability, this headset comes with a five-year warranty and can withstand the demands of flight training and beyond. I used this set during most of my training and, although I later upgraded to the DC One-X, my satisfaction with this headset earned much of my loyalty to David Clark. I now use my H10-13.4 for passengers and still occasionally use it as a primary set.

Lightspeed Zulu 3

The Lightspeed Zulu 3 is a major step up, offering active noise cancellation, excellent audio quality, and Bluetooth connectivity. Priced just under $900, it’s a solid investment for pilots looking for a quality headset with more bells and whistles without necessarily going all-in on premium brands like Bose. Streaming music or connecting to devices via Bluetooth is a nice bonus. It may be overkill for someone unsure about committing to aviation, but it’s a good choice for those who expect to stick around. It’s also backed by a seven-year warranty, so those who want to start their training with a headset they can feel confident about using long-term can enjoy some added confidence.

Bose A30

The Bose A30 is widely seen as the top premium headset option for pilots. Priced at around $1,300, it offers unparalleled active noise cancellation alongside superb Bose audio quality. A few have complained about comfort issues on especially long flights, although this is not the experience for most pilots. Features like Bluetooth connectivity and Bose’s renowned sound quality make it a top pick for professional and seasoned pilots. It is probably not the average pilot’s first headset, as it may be cost prohibitive for new pilots who are all but certain they are all-in on aviation, but it is viewed by many as the gold standard of general aviation—and even of professional—headsets.

David Clark DC One-X

Positioned between the Lightspeed Zulu 3 and Bose A30, the David Clark DC One-X is my personal favorite. Priced at just under $1,000, it combines good active noise reduction and comfort with superior durability. While the audio quality isn’t quite on par with Bose, it’s very close, and I believe it beats out that of the Zulu 3. Not everyone agrees with me, but I’ve found the DC One-X is the most comfortable headset I’ve ever worn, even during multihour flights. Additionally, I’ve been extremely pleased with David Clark’s customer service. About a year ago, I damaged one of my plugs, rendering the headset unusable. Within less than a week of sending the headset to David Clark to have the company look at it, it sent me a new headset, free of charge. Offering Bluetooth connectivity, superior comfort, excellent noise reduction, and reliable customer service, the One-X is a fantastic headset.

Investing in Your Hobby

The right headset can make a huge difference in your experience during training and beyond. Your best bet is to weigh your budget against your priorities while choosing a headset to train with. Take things like your confidence level that you will stick with aviation in the long-term into consideration. Why blow a thousand dollars on a headset if you are just testing the waters?

Then again, if you know you are all-in, even the most budget-conscious student pilot might want to think about something on the higher end. This is something you will spend thousands of hours wearing and using, and since all involve some investment, it might make sense to start with a set you know you could stick with for the long run.

Regardless, the right headset for you is a personal decision. Read up on reviews and don’t be afraid to send a pair back after a use or two if it’s not the set for you. Investing in a quality aviation headset will enhance your flight training experience and provide you with not only comfort but also clear communication for better focus while mastering the skies.

FAQ

Which headset is best for pilots?

The best headset for any pilot will be a very personal decision. Factors for choosing the best headset include one’s budget, the way the headset fits that person’s head, and what additional features, if any, they want.

Do airlines require TSO headsets?

TSO, or Technical Standard Order, refers to audio equipment that meets standards set out by the FAA. While general aviation flights operated under Part 91 (including training flights) do not require TSO equipment, airline flights operated under Part 121 do.

Are noise-canceling headphones worth it for flying?

Noise-canceling headsets are not inherently necessary but can be worth the money for those who fly frequently in small small aircraft, especially for long durations. They help make the flight deck much quieter, helping pilots focus while protecting against hearing damage.

Do pilots have to wear headsets?