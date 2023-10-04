FAA Extends MOSAIC Comment Period

By Amy Wilder

The FAA has announced a 90-day extension for the comment period on its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) titled Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC), according to an Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) press release.

Originally published on July 24, MOSAIC aims to revise regulations governing the manufacture, certification, operation, maintenance, and alteration of light sport aircraft (LSA).

The proposal’s primary goal is to enhance safety, performance, and privileges under sport pilot and LSA rules, with a focus on suitability for flight training, limited aerial work, and personal travel.

The NPRM, as published in the Federal Register on July 24 (88 FR 47650), originally had a comment period set to conclude on October 23. With the extension, interested parties now have until January 22 to provide feedback on the proposed changes.

This move comes in response to a formal request from several aviation organizations, including the AEA, Aeronautical Repair Station Association, Aviation Suppliers Association, Aviation Technician Education Council, Helicopter Association International, International Air Response Inc., Modification and Replacement Parts Association, and the National Air Transportation Association. These organizations jointly submitted the request on August 29, expressing the need for additional time to thoroughly review and assess the extensive amendments proposed by MOSAIC.

While much of the public’s attention has been drawn to the potential expansion of sport pilot privileges and the increased weight and performance allowances for LSA, organizations like AEA are concentrating on four key areas that may affect its member companies and employees. These are continued operational safety, limitations on modernization and upgrades, personnel, and repetitive rulemaking.

The FAA’s decision allows the public and relevant organizations to more thoroughly identify inconsistencies, duplications, or unintended consequences that may arise from the proposed changes.

This extension also underscores the importance of engaging industry stakeholders and the public in shaping the future of LSA regulations. This opportunity to provide valuable insights and feedback on the MOSAIC proposal ultimately contributes to the ongoing process.