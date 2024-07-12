Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1975 Cessna 150M

Sometimes, less is more. Among the wide selection of complex, high-performance aircraft with IFR-capable instrument panels available for sale, a simple, basic alternative can present certain advantages. This is certainly the case with this smart-looking 1975 Cessna 150M available for $48,000 on AircraftForSale.

Since its introduction in 1958, it has been a main staple of the flight training fleet, and nearly 24,000 examples were built until it was discontinued in 1977. Accordingly, parts availability and easily sourced maintenance expertise are virtually unmatched in the general aviation fleet. To owners of less common types, these benefits are not insignificant.

Among the various 150 subtypes produced over the years, this late-model example is visually defined by its modern-looking swept vertical stabilizer and large rear windows. This compares to earlier models that had large, straight vertical stabilizers and a “fastback” design that provided no rearward visibility. Early 150s also offered less volume in the storage area behind the two seats.

While relatively modern touches abound here, most of the features for which 150s are known and loved remain. Massive Fowler-style flaps with a maximum setting of 40 degrees enable short, steep approaches, the flight controls are fingertip-light and precise, and the published 122 MPH cruising speed comes at the cost of less than 6 gallons per hour.

This particular 150 has 5,860 hours on the airframe and 964 hours on the engine since major overhaul. The modern paint job is said to be in good condition and is sharper than much of the 150 fleet. The included wheel pants offer a few additional knots of cruise speed along with good looks.

The seller has not hesitated to invest in the maintenance of this 150. A new exhaust, flap motor, tires, and battery have been installed, and both the magnetos and carburetor have been overhauled. It includes complete logs, and has been owned by the same family for the past 33 years.

Inside, the interior has also been well maintained. The plastic interior trim is in decent shape, and the seats have a nice, retro look that is well-matched to the exterior paint. While it lacks some of the more advanced avionics available today, the panel is clean and intact – far nicer than the sloppy, crudely modified panels found in many 150s.

For an economical, easy-to-own airplane that works well as a trainer or as a fun escape to fly-ins and $100 hamburgers, this 150 will likely provide its next caretaker with many years of great flying.

