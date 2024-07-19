Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 2012 Cessna 162 Skycatcher

As general aviation pilots, we know that proper maintenance and care can extend the life of an airplane nearly indefinitely. We see example after example of nicely-restored classics that are maintained in better-than-new condition. Still, there’s something to be said for a truly modern airplane, with modern engineering and a young airframe when it comes to peace of mind, and this 2012 Cessna Skycatcher offers exactly that for $84,500.

Produced between 2009 and 2013, some 275 Skycatchers were built, and 171 examples remain on the FAA registry today. Designed as a lightweight, sporty evolution of Cessna’s past two-seat offerings, the 162 has a distinctly different feel.

In addition to generally lacking the tired, worn-out appearance of so many legacy models, the design itself is a breath of fresh air. The cabin is significantly wider and roomier than old 150s and 152s, with larger windows and doors. A technical bedliner-like material protects the cabin floor and walls, with a look and feel far nicer than the cracked plastics and faded carpet of yesteryear.

The sportiness extends to the flight controls in the form of dual “stokes” – combination sticks and yokes. Attached to the underside of the panel, these cleverly provide the feel of a stick without taking up valuable floor space. This provides larger pilots and pilots with limited mobility with easier cabin access compared to traditional side-by-side stick arrangements.

Advertisement

The panel is correspondingly modern. Rather than gyros, vacuum systems, and clunky radios dating back to the Nixon administration, the Skycatcher features modern Garmin avionics and a clean, intuitive panel layout. The right side of the panel tapers downward to provide more forward visibility to the passenger.

This particular Skycatcher comes with a new exhaust, ADS-B out, and new tires. It has only 1,352 hours on the airframe since new, with the same number of hours on the engine. With a 2000-hour TBO, the engine will likely provide years of reliable service before requiring an overhaul. Learn more about Skycatcher ownership here.

You can arrange financing of the aircraft through FLYING Finance and quickly calculate your monthly payment using the airplane finance calculator. For more information, email info@flyingfinance.com.