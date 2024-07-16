Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale:1966 Piper PA-28-180 Cherokee/Archer

Oftentimes, the perfect airplane isn’t perfect for any one particular reason but rather because it offers a compelling balance of qualities that makes it enjoyable to own and fly. Such an airplane might not have the most powerful engine or a perfect, modern instrument panel, but it might provide a clean, low-time airframe and a great balance of performance and operating economy. Such is the case with this clean 1966 Piper Cherokee 180, available for $95,000 on AircraftForSale.

A staple of the general aviation fleet, the Piper PA-28 series is among the easiest types to own. Plentiful spare parts, widespread qualified maintenance, and do-it-all flight characteristics make it a true Jack of all trades. Accordingly, it comes as no surprise that some 33,000 examples have been produced – and continue to be produced – since its introduction in 1960.

Over the years, the PA-28 has morphed into many subtypes and derivations. From the two-seat, 140-horsepower Cherokee 140 to the big six-seat, 300-horsepower Cherokee Six, the basic design spans a wide range of performance and capability.

This particular example is one of the most highly regarded engine/airframe pairings. With four seats and the 180-horsepower Lycoming O-360, it provides a fantastic blend of performance and economy. With only 2,465 hours on the airframe and 464 hours since major overhaul of the engine, it’s likely to provide its next owner with trouble-free flying for years to come.

While there are less expensive Cherokees out there, few combine a low-time airframe with such a nice interior and modern panel. With clean, neutral colors and intact trim pieces, the cabin presents well, particularly for a 58-year-old airplane.

The panel has been modernized with some of the latest Garmin avionics. A GNX 375 provides GPS and transponder duties, as well as ADS-B in and out. This feeds data to a GI 275 HSI, and a GTR 200 provides primary radio duties.

With this panel setup, the new owner could add a single GI 275 attitude indicator to completely eliminate the airplane’s vacuum system. This would add functionality, increase reliability, and save significant weight in one shot.

Well maintained with current IFR certification and complete logbooks, this Cherokee provides a well-balanced set of strengths with well-known and well-liked flying qualities to boot.

