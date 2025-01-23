What to Expect in Your First Flight Lessons

My first flight as a student pilot several years back was unforgettable. It was a discovery flight—or “disco” flight, as it is sometimes called—at a small flight school near my house. It had been over 15 years since I was last in a small airplane, and to say I was excited is quite the understatement.

The towered airport was busy, and apparently so was the fuel truck that never arrived to fill up the school’s aging Cessna 172. After giving up on the truck, we switched to a smaller, already fueled Cessna 150.

My instructor for the day walked me through the preflight checklist and discussed the plan for our flight while encouraging me to ask any and all questions I had. Once we were ready, we started up, and the instructor radioed the tower before taxiing to the runway.

Listening to air traffic control (ATC) chatter was fascinating but challenging with the low-quality, borrowed headset I used. After a long wait behind other aircraft belonging to a large flight academy that also shares the airport, we were on to the good part. We were airborne at last.

Flying over a major metro area was breathtaking, and once clear of the congested airspace, the instructor handed me the controls. Turning to headings and adjusting altitudes felt surreal—the beginning of realizing a lifelong dream.

Before heading back, the instructor offered to demonstrate some commercial maneuvers, which I excitedly agreed to. They left me feeling airsick, but thankfully that did not prove to be a long-term issue for me as I continued my training on later flights. Airsickness aside, the experience cemented my passion for flight and confirmed my decision to pursue training.

The first discovery flight, which is really a mini-flight lesson, is more than just an introduction. It is a milestone for aspiring pilots. It’s an opportunity for many to fulfill a dream while determining whether this journey is right for you.

Before the Flight

Preflight preparation

Your first lesson begins before you even step into the aircraft. You’ll meet your flight instructor, who will guide you through what to expect and the overall training process. This is a great time to discuss your goals, whether you’re pursuing a private pilot’s certificate for personal use or dreaming of an aviation career. A good instructor will take the time to understand your motivations and ease your nerves.

Before heading to the plane, you might have a chance to cover basic principles of flight, and will certainly discuss current weather conditions, safety protocols, and the day’s flight plan. Don’t worry if it feels overwhelming. It’s your instructor’s job to make these concepts accessible.

Preflight checks: You will participate in the preflight inspection. This hands-on process involves using a standardized checklist to examine the aircraft with the aim of ensuring flight safety. You’ll check fuel levels and fuel quality, oil quantity, control surfaces, and other critical components. This can be a great opportunity to ask lots of questions as you familiarize yourself with the aircraft and its components.

Ground operations

Before takeoff, you’ll learn how to operate the aircraft on the ground.

Taxiing procedures: Moving the aircraft to the runway involves steering with your feet using the rudder pedals. It’s an unfamiliar but fun experience. Oddly enough, this was probably the skill I struggled with the most during my first ten or so hours of flight time. There is also a lot of new signage to look out for and safety procedures to follow that differ from driving a car, so your instructor should talk you through what you need to know.

Engine start and shutdown: Your instructor will guide you through starting the engine, monitoring instruments, and preparing for flight. Postflight, you’ll learn how to properly shut down the airplane safely. There’s more to it than just turning a key.

Radio communication: If you’re flying from a towered airport, you’ll ask for, hear, and repeat back ATC instructions. Your instructor will handle the communication initially, but you’ll soon learn this essential skill. This was by far the most intimidating factor for me as a new pilot. It will start to feel like second nature with some study, time, and practice.

In-Flight Experience

Takeoff and climb

Taking off in a small airplane for the first time is a feeling you’ll never forget. Although mine did not, many instructors will let a prospective student conduct the takeoff during the discovery flight. If this is something you'd like to try, just ask. It’s a simple process in a small plane, and your instructor will be right there to talk you through what to do and to take over at any time if you get overwhelmed.

Once at a safe altitude, your instructor will introduce you to basic aircraft controls:

Pitch: Controlling the nose up or down

Roll: Banking the wings left or right

Yaw: Managing the aircraft’s direction using the rudder

Maneuvers

During your first lesson, you’ll practice simple maneuvers to build your confidence. Your first flight will usually include an introduction to each of the following:

Straight-and-level flight: Maintaining a consistent altitude and heading

Turns: Coordinating aileron and rudder inputs for smooth changes in direction

Climbs and descents: Adjusting power and pitch to change altitude

These maneuvers form the foundation of your basic “stick-and-rudder” piloting skills. While they might not be the most exciting maneuvers to perform, they help you understand how the aircraft responds to your inputs and form the basis of pretty much every other maneuver you will learn.

Scenic flight

Beyond the technical aspects, flying offers a unique perspective on the world below. During your first lesson, you’ll likely enjoy some time to soak in the views, start to develop spatial awareness, and appreciate the joy of flight. While you’ll probably want to take in as much information during the flight as you can, don’t forget to pause to enjoy the experience. After all, you’re flying.

Landing

Approach and descent

Returning to the airport involves setting up for a stable approach. While your instructor will do this for you for your first several flights, you’ll start to learn how to adjust altitude and airspeed while aligning with the runway. There are additional maneuvers you will conduct at altitude before attempting a landing yourself. But pay close attention to what the instructor is doing because the time for you to do your own landing will come sooner than you might think.

Landing and taxi

Experiencing your first landing in a small plane is unlike anything else you will have likely experienced to date. Although I consider myself somewhat of a fearless adrenaline junkie, watching the wheel just outside my window touch down on the pavement while the other was still suspended as we leaned into a crosswind got my heart racing a bit. After landing, you’ll taxi back to the ramp, shut down the aircraft, and reflect on your first flight with your instructor. It’s a moment to be proud of.

Postflight

Debriefing with instructor

After the flight, you’ll review what you learned, discuss areas for improvement, and set goals for your next lesson. This is an opportunity to ask questions and clarify anything you didn’t understand during the flight.

Postflight procedures

You’ll also help secure the aircraft, either at a tie-down or in a hangar, check out and pay for the flight, and log your flight time. If you don’t already have a logbook, your instructor will talk you through what you need and explain how to properly log your time as a student pilot.

Tips for first-time students

Come prepared: Review any ground school materials provided beforehand and jot down questions to ask your instructor. If you plan to continue your training in the longer run, plan to acquire and bring some good starter equipment. A good aviation headset is probably the best place to start. I suggest the David Clark H10-13.4, which is what I started with and still often use.

Communicate openly: Share any concerns or nervousness with your instructor. They know you might have some nerves, are there to support you, and have been in your shoes before. Your first flight is one you’ll never forget. Rest assured, they have not forgotten their first flight experience either.

Relax and enjoy: In the midst of the excitement, remember to take a breath and enjoy the experience. Reflect on just how lucky you are to live in a time and place and to have the resources to do what you are doing. Take in the sights, sounds, and feelings of what it’s like to fly.

Ask questions: Whether it’s about the aircraft, maneuvers, or aviation in general, don’t hesitate to ask. Instructors are there to teach. I regularly hear an apology from a student who feels like they are asking too many questions. I always tell them that it’s not a problem, because I love talking about flying. Who doesn't enjoy talking about their passion, after all?

Other Considerations

What to wear

Wear comfortable clothing and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Avoid bulky jackets or accessories that could restrict movement.

Capturing memories

Consider bringing a small camera or smartphone to document the experience. Be sure to ask your instructor’s permission before recording, although I’d be surprised if you got any pushback. Most pilots think that what they do is pretty cool, so in all likelihood, they’ll probably ask you to share your videos with them.

Overcoming nerves

Feeling some anxiety before your first flight is totally normal. I’ve never once doubted that flying was for me, but even so, I remember having some nerves over the days leading up to my first flight. Focus on the thrill of learning something new, and trust that your instructor knows what they are doing. With time and practice, confidence will replace any apprehension.

Another good way to ease your nerves is simply to come prepared. I wish I had done more ground school training before I showed up to fly on day one, because I would have had much greater confidence and knowledge about what was going on and why at every stage of flight.

Thankfully, there are fantastic ways to do this at home before ever showing up to the airport using FAA resources and proven online ground school courses, which will also prepare and endorse you to take the FAA written knowledge exam. These are also a cost-effective investment because they will allow you to knock out most or all of your ground lessons, which would normally cost you an hourly fee with an instructor that ultimately totals far more than the expense of these sorts of online courses.

Your first flight lesson is a huge moment in your aviation journey. It’s an opportunity to step into the world of flight, experience the joy of flying, and begin mastering the skills you need to do it on your own, or even to make a career of it. Embrace the learning process, savor the adventure, and enjoy the flight.

FAQ

What is the lesson of the first flight?

Usually, a flight student’s first lesson will include preflight preparations and inspections, normal takeoff procedures, and straight-and-level flight. Depending on the time available and on how well the student is doing with straight-and-level flight, the lesson might also include turns to headings and altitude adjustments.

What do you do on your first flying lesson?

Wear comfortable clothing and sneakers, along with a pencil and pad for notes. You might also consider buying a cheap logbook so you can log the flight, even if it is just a discovery flight. The hours count toward later requirements.

How do I start flying lessons?

Do some online searches of local airports to find out what flight schools are near you. Call or email around to set up a time to visit the school and ask any questions you might have. If you want to take a discovery flight, it will be happy to set one up.

How many lessons come before the first solo flight?