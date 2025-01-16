NewsAircraftAvionicsOwnershipProductsContestsPilot TrainingWin $100k
Hartzell Debuts New Propeller for Cessna Skywagons

Three-blade, carbon-fiber propeller receives STC certification.

Cessna Skywagons can now be outfitted with Hartzell's three bladed, Carbon Voyager propeller. Photo credit

[Courtesy: Hartzell Propeller]

On January 13, Hartzell announced their Carbon Voyager propeller has received supplemental type certification (STC) for Cessna 180s and Cessna 185s. 

“The original aluminum Voyager has earned its place as a popular propeller upgrade among the Cessna Skywagon community,” said Hartzell Propeller president JJ Frigge in a news release. "Our new Carbon Voyager takes it to the next level of performance and durability, delivering three to four percent improvement in takeoff distances and climb performance, all with a significant weight reduction.”

At 54 pounds, the composite Voyager is 20.8 pounds lighter than its aluminum predecessor, making it the lightest option on the market. 

This certification makes the Carbon Voyager propeller available to five different aircraft types, including the Cessna 180, 182, 185, 206, and T206 equipped with Continental 470-50, 520, and 550 engines. The Carbon Voyager’s diameter ranges from 80-86 inches, depending upon the application. 

“Manufactured using aerospace-grade carbon fiber composite materials, the Carbon Voyager was specifically engineered to withstand the rigors of backcountry, off-airport operations, providing superior durability against foreign object damage and improved erosion resistance against environmental conditions,” the company said. 

To show its commitment to backcountry aviation, Hartzell is offering a $1,000 discount to Recreational Aviation Foundation members purchasing a backcountry propeller. In addition, the organization will donate $250 to the organization every time an RAF member purchases a propeller engineered for the backcountry. 

The Carbon Voyager has a 2,400-hour or six-year time between overhaul and comes with a warranty extending through the first overhaul. 

For more information and to purchase visit https://hartzellprop.com/contact/

Cayla McLeod
Cayla McLeodEditor
Cayla McLeod is a private pilot with a love for all things tailwheel and grass strips. She has been actively involved in general aviation for the last decade, and can’t imagine life without flying and the people that go with it.
