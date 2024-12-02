GAMA Announces Increase in Third-Quarter Aircraft Value and Shipments

On Monday, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association released 2024’s third-quarter aircraft shipment and billing report.

According to GAMA, the industry has experienced an increase in the value of aircraft shipments and an increase in piston airplanes, business jets, and turbine helicopters. The slow growth from the first and second quarter, along with comparable numbers from the first nine months of 2023, is a welcome sign.

When compared with 2023’s third quarter totals, the first three quarters of 2024 show piston airplanes experiencing a 7.5 percent increase in shipments, totaling 1,221 units, meanwhile turboprops decreased 0.9 percent with 435 units, down from 439 in 2023. Business jets have increased 10.1 percent with 501 units, versus 455 in 2023. The total value of aircraft billings is up 20.5 percent, a value of $17.3 billion.

Piston helicopters are down 1.3 percent with 156 units in 2024, as compared to 158 in the first three quarters of 2023. Turbine helicopters have seen an increase of 1.9% with 478 units, versus 469 in 2023.

Comparing sales figures for 2024, the third-quarter numbers are up from first quarter’s—with total shipments up by 267 units and helicopters seeing a 33-unit gain—but trail the second-quarter figures. From Q2 to Q3 in 2024, the number of aircraft units has decreased by 42 shipments, whereas helicopter shipments are down by 16 shipments.

"The health of our industry remains stable, which allows our companies to invest in technology and innovation that drives improved safety and sustainability for all civil aviation sectors,” said Pete Bunce, GAMA president and CEO. “With new sessions and assemblies of governments set to convene shortly in both the U.S. and Europe, GAMA will continue to make the case to government leaders about the essential nature of the general and business aviation industry. Our message is simple and direct: we are ready to work with leaders on constructive policies to support the continued growth and societal health of countries and communities globally through business and general aviation products and operations.”

2024 is on track to meet or exceed 2023’s 4,070 combined shipments. Previous year-end totals were 3,073 (2020), 3,456 (2021), and 3,694 (2022).

The complete third-quarter report can be found here.