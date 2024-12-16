Organizations Unite to Stop New Medical Deferral Process

Not long after the FAA announced their new medical deferral process, which includes instant initial denials for pilots who might have originally received a deferral, 14 organizations, including AOPA, ALPA, and EAA, united to send a letter requesting that Dr. Susan Northrup, the FAA’s federal flight surgeon, to reconsider.

In the letter, the associations requested a “stay in the implementation and consideration of the withdrawal of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) recently announced change in policy affecting the handling of medical certificate applications,” according to the letter.

The new policy, which is set to take effect January 1, “will significantly increase unneeded confusion for applicants and introduce unintended consequences for those under initial denial,” stated the letter.

The new process applies to all career and recreational pilots, including those flying under BasicMed and sport pilots.

As previously reported, if a pilot receives an initial denial, it will also have to be declared on all medical application forms moving forward, as well as employment applications. “The ramifications of an increase in airmen receiving and reporting medical denials on these applications and the need to educate hiring managers about this change are significant and will take considerable time,” the letter read.

The letter also recognized Northrup’s leadership in recent accomplishments that have aided the flying public, including changes to medication usage, cardiac conditions, and mental health reform. However, the letter stated, “this change by the FAA of issuing letters of denial early in the process seems contrary to your goal of ‘getting to yes.’“