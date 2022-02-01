Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Survey: Pilots and Depression

What are your thoughts on this sensitive subject?

pilots and depression

The death of University of North Dakota student John Hauser in a plane crash last year focused the UND community on the subject of mental health. After his death, Hauser’s parents revealed their son’s struggles with his mental health. Although the FAA has for a decade allowed the use of a limited number of anti-depressant drugs, their use requires special approvals. Even getting mental health counseling can be medically disqualifying, unless it’s for marriage counseling. With all of this in mind, what are your views on depression, depression and pilots and the FAA’s stance on the subject?

