NGPA Scholarship Applications Open for 2024

Scholarships are available for various career tracks including those of pilot and aircraft mechanic.

By Sam Winer Updated Save Article

Scholarship applications are due June 30. [graphic courtesy NGPA]

We are all unique in our own exceptional way. And we should all have the same opportunities to pursue careers in the various fields of aviation. 

NGPA, a worldwide organization for the LGBTQ+ community, is doing its share to encourage its members to begin their aviation careers by once again offering its annual scholarship program to those interested in becoming pilots, A&P mechanics, or other general aviation-related vocations. 

With the support of generous NGPA members and corporate sponsors, they continue the tradition of their annual scholarship program, providing financial support to the most qualified and highest-achieving members through a scholarship to pursue those lofty dreams.

And NGPA’s scholarship program is more than just a financial aid opportunity. It’s a powerful statement about the organization’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and excellence within the aviation industry. By providing recipients with the necessary financial support, NGPA is not just helping them reach their professional goals but also paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive aviation community.

Applications for the annual scholarship program are now being accepted and are due June 30. To apply, simply visit the NGPA website and complete the online opportunity profile. Additional information, such as eligibility conditions, required documentation, and how the selection process works, can also be found on the NGPA website, located at: Apply – NGPA – The Worldwide LGBTQ+ Aviation Community

