Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Start Your Free Trial
Sign In

Plane & Pilot Magazine

Favorites
Sign In

Whitaker Confirmed as Head of FAA

The agency has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator since March 2022.

By Plane & Pilot Updated Save Article

Michael Whitaker comes to the lead FAA position with a wealth of general and commercial aviation experience. [Courtesy: Supernal]
By Russ Niles The Senate confirmed White House nominee Michael Whitaker as the new FAA Administrator in a vote Tuesday. Whitaker seemed to breeze through the confirmation process, which was without the rancor and finger-pointing that marked the grueling questioning that previous nominee Phil Washington endured. Washington withdrew when it became obvious he didn’t have the votes to succeed. Aviation groups were quick to endorse the appointment. Industry reaction to these appointments is always polite and includes pledges to work cooperatively with the new person, but the alphabets seem positively enthusiastic about Whitaker becoming the new boss. AOPA President Mark Baker said Whitaker ticks all the boxes. “I am really pleased the Senate took action to confirm Mike and look forward to working with him to help pilots and to move GA forward,” Baker said. “He’s a capable leader, knows aviation, knows the agency, and he’s a private pilot.”
    Many current aviation leaders know Whitaker from his three-year stint as deputy administrator of the agency and chief NextGen officer. He’s also worked in the industry with airlines, and most recently he worked for Hyundai eVTOL developer Supernal. NBAA President Ed Bolen called the appointment “well deserved” and said “his expertise will help chart a clear path toward a successful future for the aviation community.” Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on AVweb.com.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Stories

    Stay in touch with Plane & Pilot

    America’s owner-flown aircraft enthusiasts and active-pilot resource, delivered to your inbox!

    Save Your Favorites

    Create Account

    Already have an account? Sign in

    Save This Article

    Create an Account

    Already have an account? Sign in