The airplane flown for this report was the first production model in the United States. It was outfitted with all equipment as seen in the accompanying photos with commonly ordered avionics (a wide variety is available and can be installed in the USA). Exterior paint and interior finish are standard for the Outback Shock, though other choices are available. The review airplane was equipped with a new Titan X-340 engine and has demonstrated compliance with relevant ASTM standards used to gain acceptance by FAA.
Price As Flown: $168,005 (includes all base price items plus 26-inch tires, radio, transponder, ADS-B In)
Base Price: $154,900 (includes Titan X-340 engine, slats, carbon components package, side shocks, 23-inch tires)
Engine: 100 hp Rotax/180 hp Titan
Propeller: Sensenich/Catto, 72-inch diameter
Seats: 2 (tandem)
Wing Span: 29.5 feet
Length: 22.4 feet
Height: 7.4 feet with Alaskan 29-inch tires
Wing Area: 163.7 square feet
Wing Chord: 66.5 inches
Wing Loading: 8.2 pounds/square foot
Load Factor: +6/-3 Gs
Cabin Width: 27.1 inches
Undercarriage Width: 7.8 feet
Gross Weight (MTOW): 1,320 pounds
Empty Weight: 690 pounds
Useful Load: 630 pounds
Payload (Full Fuel): 468 pounds
Fuel Capacity: 13.5 gallons per side
Never Exceed Speed (with Slats): 115 mph
Maximum Operating Speed: 112 mph
High Cruising Speed: 90 mph/105 mph
Cruising Speed at 75% power: 80 mph/90 mph
Climb Rate: 1,000 fpm/1,600+ fpm
Stall Speed, Full Flaps: 23 mph/26 mph (gross weight)
Service Ceiling: 15,750 feet
Range At 65% power: 302 nm/265 nm
Takeoff Roll (Solo): 115 feet/86 feet
Takeoff Roll (Gross Weight): 188 feet/110 feet
Landing Roll (Solo): 56 feet/75 feet
Landing Roll (Gross Weight): 115 feet/115 feet
One thought on “2017 Zlin Outback Shock Specifications”
Great, I recall my dad flying Cubs at the age of 8 yrs. old & Brother 7. in addition to his PT 19/
Those were the planes he could afford.. GREAT Little Plane
Thank You
Jose Gonzalez, Jr.