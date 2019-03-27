PHOTOS: A Closer Look At What Just Might Be The World’s Coolest Plane

Mike Patey's Draco might be the coolest airplane in the world.

What do you get when you put a turbine engine on one of the most versatile of all bush planes? A pretty epic race-winning STOL aircraft, and this year’s winner of the 2018 High Sierra STOL Drag competition. Brainchild of self-taught engineer and successful entrepreneur Mike Patey, Draco is the ultimate backcountry airplane. With its bright red skin, tall legs and heavy cloud of dust around it, Draco commands attention everywhere it lands. 

For the full Plane & Pilot feature on Patey's Draco click here. To check out photographs of Draco being built and in action scroll through the gallery.



Draco creator Mike Patey built the airplane from a stock Wilga PZL 104. But a stock Wilga with an engine stock it is not. In addition to adding that big PT-6 up front, Patey modified the plane in dozens of other ways big and small. (photo by: Jim Raeder)

