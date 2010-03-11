



STANDARD DATA: Gross wt. 1,250. Empty wt. 600. Fuel capacity 19. Wingspan 26'. Length 16'. Engine 78-hp Revmaster VW.

PERFORMANCE: (designer figures) Top mph 200+. Cruise mph 180. Stall mph 38. Climb rate 700. Ceiling 28,000. Range 1,000.

Takeoff run 450. Landing roll 550.

Designed by Argentine-born Joseph Alvarez, the Polliwagen derives its name from its appearance and its engine type. It is powered by a Revmaster R-2 100 turbocharged Volkswagen conversion. The Revmaster powers a two-position constant-speed Maloof metal propeller of 59 inches diameter. The Polliwagen’s exceptionally clean lines give it an excellent speed-topower ratio as well as fine aerodynamic handling characteristics. The wings are Wortmann FX-67-K-150 wing section with full-span trailing-edge flaps and ailerons. The wings and fuselage make use of foam/epoxy composite construction. Kits included prefabricated parts: molded windshield and canopy, landing gear, disc brakes, complete panels, composite-structure wingtip fuel tanks, outward-breaking cabin structure, T-tail, and the like.