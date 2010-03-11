|STANDARD DATA: Gross wt. 1,250. Empty wt. 600. Fuel capacity 19. Wingspan 26'. Length 16'. Engine 78-hp Revmaster VW.
PERFORMANCE: (designer figures) Top mph 200+. Cruise mph 180. Stall mph 38. Climb rate 700. Ceiling 28,000. Range 1,000.
Takeoff run 450. Landing roll 550.
Designed by Argentine-born Joseph Alvarez, the Polliwagen derives its name from its appearance and its engine type. It is powered by a Revmaster R-2 100 turbocharged Volkswagen conversion. The Revmaster powers a two-position constant-speed Maloof metal propeller of 59 inches diameter. The Polliwagen’s exceptionally clean lines give it an excellent speed-topower ratio as well as fine aerodynamic handling characteristics. The wings are Wortmann FX-67-K-150 wing section with full-span trailing-edge flaps and ailerons. The wings and fuselage make use of foam/epoxy composite construction. Kits included prefabricated parts: molded windshield and canopy, landing gear, disc brakes, complete panels, composite-structure wingtip fuel tanks, outward-breaking cabin structure, T-tail, and the like.
One thought on “POLLIWAGEN”
The flying characteristics of the Polliwgen were in no way excellent, fine, outstanding or similar, they were simply dangerous, and the plane had a series of fatalities within a short time. The designers performance figures were nowhere realistic and typically excaggerated for unorthodox design of the era. Very few Polliwagens fly today, if any, and it is sad to see the unrealistic marketing repeated without and questions being asked, such as why the plane never became a common sight, with enthusiastic pilots behind them.