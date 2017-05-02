Going Direct: BasicMed Has Real Advantages

BasicMed is here, and there’s real interest from pilots in using it. While it’s not everything we asked for, here’s how a lot of pilots can benefit.
I’ve been critical of the FAA’s new alternative medical certification process known as BasicMed, and for good reason. As far pilots’ rights are concerned, it’s not as good a process as the Sport Pilot “driver’s license” medical, which puts the power in the hands of the pilot to decide his or her medical fitness to fly.
Still, BasicMed has some huge advantages over both Sport Pilot and regular Third Class medical certification.
Flying under BasicMed is better than using the Sport Pilot driver’s license route for a few big reasons: You can fly bigger, faster and more complex planes and with more passengers, too under BasicMed. Under Sport Pilot, you’re limited to an LSA conforming plane and a single passenger, making it truly a sport flying alternative. With BasicMed you can fly very high performance planes (up to 250 kts), with up to six occupants and up to 18,000 feet, among other fairly liberal allowances.
While BasicMed does limit pilots from flying above 18,000 feet and faster than 250 knots (the two are closely linked for most planes), that still leaves open a wide array of very sophisticated single and twin-engine planes. BasicMed essentially keeps Daher TBM pilots from flying (the plane does its thing best above 20,000 feet, not below, but the allowances still leave open planes like the Beech Baron, the Piper M350 (Mirage) and just about everything below.
You can’t fly for hire under BasicMed, which makes sense because flying for hire typically requires a Second Class medical certificate, whereas BasicMed’s mandate is to offer an alternative to Third Class certification.
The advantages to BasicMed over the Third-Class medical are related to physical limitations more than operational ones. Pilots flying under BasicMed can have and be managing a wide range of health concerns that would typically be disqualifying under conventional Third-Class medical certification. These conditions include everything from heart issues to mental health challenges. Many pilots have complained that the disqualifying threshold for the Third-Class medical is far too strict, and we agree. For a lot of pilots, BasicMed solves that problem. True, there are requirements for having passed your most recent FAA physical, and to have passed one within the past 10 years, but this limitation will affect relatively few pilots.
BasicMed is not everything we might have wanted it to be. But what it does provide—the ability for pilots with safely managed medical and mental health conditions that might have been disqualifying under the Third-Class rules to keep flying—will make BasicMed worth the wait for a lot of pilots, and that’s one improvement we roundly applaud.
10 thoughts on “Going Direct: BasicMed Has Real Advantages”
Can U fly with BasicMed in Mexico?
I received my third class medical but it was a painful process. A senior AME deferred my application even though he had the authority to approve it. When it hit the FAA bureaucracy it took 3 months of trading paper to get my medical back. Basic Med for me from now on!
My 3rd class ran out on 03/31/17. I went the month of April without a medical instead opting for Basic Med. This made sense to me due to the fact that I own and fly a Cessna 177 and have no desire to fly (or the ability) in the Flight Levels or for hire. The cost of my 3rd class was getting very costly due to medical conditions and FAA requirements of an annual medical and annual medical submissions from two other physicians. Basic Med was painless and frankly affordable. The Basic Med requirements will extend my flying for years to come. I recommend this option for other certificated pilots in my situation.
What Doctor will sign off on it without psychiatric and neurological sign offs by other specialists, this is not a good deal as it will be just as expensive as 3 or 4 class 3’s. I wish everyone would quit trying to kiss aopa’ s an the faa’s tails. Not the great deal aopa is trying to sell.
“BasicMed Has Real Advantages” to a select group of class 3 med. pilots. For that I am grateful but, let’s not be fooled into thinking that the government,s forcing of the FAA into this was a big favor to GA – it was anything but. We still toil because of the FAA’s faulure to continually work at their mission of promoting and seeing as many pilots can take to the air. The FAA is another in a long line of disgraceful government agencies……
I am one of the people who have completed all BasicMed requirements and went flying yesterday to complete a Flight Review. For me BasicMed works very well as I can avoid several thousand of dollars annually for repetitive testing required of a Special Issuance. Yes it really was a choice of not flying due to the expensive 3rd Class – or – BasicMed. A clear win in my opinion.
Will basic Med be available in Canada and when
Basic Med does indeed allow more pilots to enjoy flying. At the same time it also allows for lower medical standards thus endangering passengers and the non flying public. At 77 I have no problem visiting a Aviation Medical Examiner and undergoing a medical examination to ensure I am physically capable of flying safely. I owe this procedure to any and all entrusting their life to me.
We need to watch the wording on this. “Pilots flying under BasicMed can have and be managing a wide range of health concerns that would typically be disqualifying under conventional Third-Class medical certification.” While technically correct, that could get an “OMG – unsafe pilots can fly” reaction from the general public and media. The benefit is those folks will no longer have to endure the cost and bureaucratic torture of getting a special issuance.
I know BasicMed is good for many, but I am disappointed. After many years of flying on 3rd class medical , I needed stents. While this issue is well under control and my cardiologist agrees that flying is ok, I am not (and have not been) willing to a “do or die ” with the FAA. To fly under BasicMed, I have to go thru the Special Issuance Process which evaluates me for everything, not just the stent issue as defined in the new BasicMed law. SportsPilot is the reasonable choice for me. A one time Special Issuance is one time too many, if I have a choice, and I do.