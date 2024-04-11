Textron Revives T182, Announces Upgrades

Textron has shown off its refreshed T182 turbocharged model.

In a news release from Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo 2024, the company said the T182—like the 172, 206 and T206— has received interior facelifts and the first deliveries of the aircraft have occurred. Production of the T182 was paused in 2013 and Textron announced its revival in 2022.

“Textron Aviation’s investment in the Cessna piston aircraft lineup demonstrates the company’s continued enthusiasm and support for pilots worldwide, whether they are pursuing training ambitions or planning their next adventure,” the company said.

The upgrades announced include new seats, power headset jacks at every seat, A and C USB charging ports at every seat, along with side and cell phone pockets throughout the aircraft. There is also integrated overhead air conditioning on aircraft with that option and a new center armrest available on certain models. Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on AVweb.