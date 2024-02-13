4 Valentine Flights to Make with Your Sweetheart

Looking for the perfect enticement to lure your loved one into the air with you on Valentine’s Day? For those significant others who aren’t pilots or enamored with flight itself, an additional romantic edge can frost the cupcake, so to speak—and translate into a day you’ll both love—and remember.

Here are four suggestions we have for an interlude aloft this February 14th—or for any time you want to celebrate and fly your airplane.

Hit the Heights

Mountain flying to us takes you above and within one of the most romantic of locations to fly—the high country. So if you’re anywhere near the mountains, big or small, our first suggestion is a scenic flight over the most rugged terrain you can find.

So maybe you live on the East Coast, and even the Appalchians or White Mountains seem too far away for a short jaunt. A cruise along the beach can fill the bill just as well. Just be sure to keep a safe distance above the ground—and any people—and note if there are national parks, wilderness areas, or other special use airspace near your route, so you can observe any altitude or time restrictions.

The $300 Filet

You may often fly out for lunch with friends—and the proverbial $100 hamburger or taco—but airport restaurants aren’t just for midday repasts. A few we know break out the white tablecloths (or at least a fine dinner menu) for the evening. Couple this with a stay at a nearby bed and breakfast or airport hotel if you want to enjoy a glass of wine or champagne too.

A few favorites? Madden’s on Gull Lake near Brainerd, Minnesota, or Roche Harbor in the San Juan Islands of Washington are two destinations with fine dining that come to mind. You might try Montauk too, if you’re near Long Island, New York. Catalina Island combines both stunning terrain and a famous airport restaurant, if you’re in Southern California.

A Personal Tour

Marking a special occasion becomes even more magical when you return to places where you first fell in love. Perhaps you can do this by air instead of by car or on foot. Maybe it was a college campus, tourist attraction, or sporting event—though you want to avoid those stadiums during actual games lest you run afoul of a TFR.

If you haven’t gone back to the city or town in which you met, that could make for a nice combination of this flight and a romantic lunch or dinner.

A River Cruise

One of our favorite things to do when we’re not sure where to fly on a beautiful day seems very simple but actually can translate into both an interesting view for your passenger as well as great practice with ground reference maneuvers for you. Find a nearby river if you can—or a dry riverbed in the American Southwest—and follow it as it meanders from between 500 and 1,000 feet agl.

All of this depends upon the airspace in which you’re flying, your airplane’s performance, and the emergency options in case of an engine problem. And you’ll want to stay at least 500 feet from the nearest person, vehicle, or structure in any event. But it can challenge you in a good way to keep the view off of the right wing (if you’re flying from the left seat) positioned perfectly for your loved one. Just one note: If it’s a winding river, be sure they like the turns!