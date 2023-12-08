Airbus Flight Academy Europe Secures 4 New Elixirs

Airbus Flight Academy Europe (AFAE) marked its commitment to environmental sustainability and cutting-edge aviation training with the recent delivery of four state-of-the-art Elixir planes. These trainers have been tailored for global professional flight training organizations, were delivered to AFAE’s Angouleme, France, facility earlier this week.

The recently EASA-certified full glass cockpit comes with a full suite of Garmin avionics, a feature designed to meet the demands of professional aviation training. The design aligns well with the academy’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in flight training.

AFAE has also ordered an additional four aircraft, scheduled for delivery in early 2024. Compared to the current fleet of older-generation aircraft, the Elixir 100HP, a fourth-generation, two-seat plane that has been certified under EASA CS-23, offers a significant reduction in fuel consumption, by a factor of four, corresponding with a 50 percent decrease in noise emissions.

AFAE is an Airbus subsidiary headquartered in Champniers, France—in close proximity to Elixir, located in La Rochelle, France, and established in 2015. AFAE, established in 2006, has accumulated more than 525,000 flight hours and 131,000 simulator hours, and maintains a fleet of more than 100 aircraft. With more than 80 planes on order and more than 200 preordered, Elixir Aircraft expects to shape the future of general aviation worldwide.