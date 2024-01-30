Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1979 Cessna 172RG Cutlass

We’re kicking off a new feature for Plane&Pilot readers that will give you insight into the latest affordable aircraft posted on our sister site, . Check back each day for a featured deal and let us know what you think!

1979 Cessna 172G Cutlass

The common line in aircraft design remains: To get more speed out of an airframe, one way is to tuck up the gear. Cessna gained about 5 to 10 knots on its popular Skyhawk model when it installed its uniquely folding retractable gear and created the Cutlass. Once the darling of flight school flight lines, these 172RGs are now hitting a relatively soft market as training operations no longer need them for the complex portion of a commercial pilot certificate.

This good deal is running about $20,000 less than the average for the model, with high airframe hours (7,372) but a mid-time Lycoming O-360 180-hp engine at 660 hours since major overhaul.

At $99,900, the panel is ready for upgrades, with a Garmin GMA 340 audio panel and uAvionix SkyBeacon ADS-B Out to comply with that mandate.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Organize Your Flight Like a Pro

Interested in more deals like this? Check out AircraftForSale.com and our new PlanePrice feature that gives you a window into the opportunities that are out there.

Need help financing your dream? Visit our professional team at FLYING Finance for the best way to back your aircraft acquisition plan.