Bargain Buys on AircraftForSale: 1960 Cessna 210 Centurion

Big-engine Cessnas provide big performance. They also provide big bills when the engine overhaul becomes due. Fortunately, today’s bargain eliminates that concern with a recent overhaul and is available for $99,400 on Aircraft For Sale.

When most people think of the Cessna 210, they envision later models with six seats and commensurately high insurance premiums. But this 1960 model—the first year of 210 production—was one of only two model years with four seats. This essentially makes it an early, retractable-gear 182 with 30 additional horsepower.

With 3,163 hours on the airframe, only 96 hours since major overhaul on the engine, and only 134 hours on the 3-blade McCauley prop since new, some of the most expensive work has recently been completed on this 210. Owned by an IA/AP, it has been kept in a hangar, and all airworthiness directives have been complied with.

The attractive, classic exterior paint is a cut above the gauche, 80s and 90s-era schemes that adorn many aircraft of this era, and neutral interior tones create a pleasant cabin environment. The paint and interior are said to have been redone in 2009 and 2006, respectively.

The panel includes some niceties, such as a Garmin GTX-355 ADS-B out transponder, ensuring all airspace is fully accessible. An engine monitoring system enables close monitoring of engine health, and a Garmin GPSMAP 695 aids navigation.

For a unique early version of the legendary 210 with a smaller seat count that reduces insurance premiums, this 210 provides great cross-country capability at a reduced cost.