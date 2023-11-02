Application Window Open for EAA Aviation Scholarships

By Amy Wilder

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced that applications for its 2024 aviation scholarships are now open, offering aspiring aviators a financial leg up to pursue their dreams. These scholarships, which can help fund flight training and post-secondary education, are available to individuals age 16 and up.

The application window will remain open until March 1.

The EAA’s training scholarships aid in covering the costs of any flight school in the U.S. or Canada, with the exception of university programs. Post-secondary awards offer financial support for collegiate-level programs in the U.S., encompassing diverse fields such as aerospace or aeronautical engineering, aviation business administration, air traffic control, aviation maintenance, professional flight, or aviation-related STEM disciplines.

“The costs of training and education can be one of the biggest challenges students face when trying to achieve their goals,” said Becca Greskoviak, EAA scholarship and fund steward coordinator. “EAA is able to help break down that barrier through our scholarship program.”

Potential applicants can learn more about individual scholarships and access the online application procedures on EAA’s website. The EAA Aviation Foundation administers the scholarships, offering opportunities to those passionate about aviation.

The EAA, headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and featuring 270,000 members and 900 local chapters, fosters the camaraderie and passion for flying, aircraft building, and restoration.