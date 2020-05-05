2020 Abbotsford Airshow Canceled

Organizers of the Abbotsford International Airshow, a premier Canadian event that was to take place in August, have called off this year’s edition. Abbotsford is located just east of Vancouver, British Columbia. The fly-in annually attracts thousands of visitors to the region.

Abbotsford joins a long list of major shows across North America that have canceled this season due to the COVID 19 pandemic. So far, 15 Canadian air shows have been canceled over the summer fly-in season. This is in addition to major U.S. events, like Sun ’n Fun and EAA Oshkosh AirVenture, as well as regional events, such as Arlington, Washington’s, popular fly-in.

On its website, Abbotsford organizers explained the decision: “Due to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Abbotsford International Airshow Society has made the decision not to proceed with the 2020 Airshow.” They added, “The primary goal of the Airshow Society every year is to produce an event that is safe for all spectators and participants. The decision to postpone the 2020 Airshow is necessary to support the health and safety of these individuals and our community as a whole.”

Shows like Abbotsford do a great deal for the economies of the region, the attendees and exhibitors, as well as for the industry as a whole. They encourage more growth in this high-tech industry that employs hundreds of thousands of people worldwide and encourage countless numbers of young people to seek opportunities in aviation.

The event will be postponed for one year, returning August 6-8, 2021.