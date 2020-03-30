“That pilot can fly any airplane you can imagine, and the box it came in.” It’s high praise for an aviator—and the boxes airplanes are stored in, we recently discovered in a video, fly really well too, at least for a while, and their landings are disastrous. This is all as evidenced by a hangar that recently took flight at California’s San Louis Obispo airport (SLO). In a viral video captured this weekend, the blast from a CRJ-700 doing a high-power run swept a Cessna 150 or 152 off its tiedowns and over onto its back, and then did the same to a hangar a couple of hundred feet behind it!

The Cessna that came to grief appeared to have been out of service for some time before the incident, given its deflated tires, missing control surfaces and lack of paint or registration markings. In addition to the hangar that somersaulted on camera, damage was reported to other hangars in the area. In spite of the dramatic series of events, no injuries were reported.

SkyWest Airlines, which operates a fleet of CRJs for American Eagle, opened a maintenance base at SLO late last year.

Warning, the language used in the video may not be appropriate for all audiences.