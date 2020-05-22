Share Your Oshkosh Memories With Us!

Here at Plane & Pilot, we’re putting together a special feature focused on Oshkosh memories. If you’re like us, you’ve been to AirVenture not once, but many times. What was your favorite memory? What planes did you love? Rub elbows with any aviation stars? If you’re interested in sharing your memories and you have at least one good photograph of your time at AirVenture, we’ve got a super easy-to-fill-out form that will let you share those memories with us, and just maybe, our readers, too. Even if you’ve only been to one AirVenture, we’d still love to hear from you!