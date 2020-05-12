Video Of The Week: Aerocar Flyby

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week’s video features a very special flyby, that of an original 1953 Taylor Aerocar, which was recently returned to flying condition after spending years on display at Golden Wings Flying Museum at the Anoka County Blaine Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The pilot, Wade Tagg, is clearly delighted, as he exits the plane, er… car, because it’s a car once it lands, or is that not until it gets out the airport gate? Regardless, it’s a fun event in a time when so much of the news is less than fun, so we wanted to share. And thanks to Justin Dillon, Cirrus Aircraft’s Executive Director of Sales, who also happens to be a top-notch aviation photographer!

The Aerocar, designed by Molt Taylor, was FAA-certified. It first flew in 1949. The company had funding struggles throughout its existence, though, and only built a handful of the planes, which never entered serial production. The Aerocar in this video is one of only two flying examples, though one or two other reportedly airworthy examples exist but are on permanent display.