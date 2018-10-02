Air Force One On A Barge And D.C. Is Abuzz!

A 747 in Air Force One livery has been floated down the Potomac to the harbor. What in the name of Harrison Ford is going on here!

There was doubtless a record number of sentences uttered in Washington D.C. over the past several days that started with the words, “What the...?” It’s understandable because even after people learn what’s going on, it’s still kind of hard to believe.

The cause of confusion is a Boeing 747 that looks for all the world like Air Force One that’s been floating its way to the harbor on a barge. It’s not Air Force One, actually, but it sure looks like it.

The jumbo jet in question is a 747 that has been painted up to look like Air Force One. The plane will be on permanent display at the National Harbor in Washington D.C. starting soon as part of the Air Force One Experience, a non-profit that looks to give young people (and not so-young people too) a hands-on experience with the reclining seat of power.

No word yet one exactly when the big bird will be ready for tours, but we’re pretty sure all the top secret stuff on the real Air Force One will stay that way. To find out more, check out airforceoneexperience.com.