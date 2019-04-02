AirCam Gen-3 Boasts More Power

The twin-engine kit's Gen-3 model also has a third seat option.

An additional seat, more horsepower and a higher gross weight are some upgrades Lockwood Aircraft is touting for its new Gen-3 AirCam as Sun 'N Fun kicks off this week at Lakeland, Florida.

Lockwood Aircraft is one of more than 500 aviation vendors and exhibitors at the fly-in, which takes place Tuesday,April 2ndto Sunday, April 7th.

Airframes for the open cockpit kit plane will have the option of a third tandem seat and a 220-pound max gross weight increase to 1,900 pounds.

The third seat can be installed in either an open-cockpit AirCam or one with a full enclosure canopy.

“The new jump seat will be quickly removable to convert between cargo and third passenger,” said company founder Phil Lockwood, who designed and built the first AirCam in 1995.

Modifications are also available for AirCam's twin Rotax 912 engines. Those include heavier pistons and upgraded cylinders to accommodate the higher gross weight. Pilots who want the third seat must use the upgraded engines.

“Customers opting for the standard 100-horsepower 912 engines will be limited to the original 1,680-pound maximum gross weight,” Lockwood noted.

The higher gross weight also spells modifications for the kit's landing gear. Strengthened gear legs, a stronger fuselage gearbox and Beringer wheels and brakes are all available on the Gen-3.

The aft section of the fuselage and tail spring have also been beefed up for the higher loads. The fuselage incorporates a new set of foot wells, adding comfort and safety for passengers.

"You’ll also find harness attachment hard points that are built into the new fuselage for the third seat passenger,” Lockwood said.

The Gen-3 kits retail for $70,000, a $5,000 increase compared to standard kits, and can't be retrofitted to existing AirCams. The engine upgrade costs approximately $6,000 per engine.

