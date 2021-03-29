April 2021 Crossword Key

Advertisement

Across

1 ____ E100

4 Might be a Goose, might be a Mallard

10 GPS provides it, for short

11 “Sporty’s learn to fly course” or “Foreflight/Garmin Pilot,” for example

12 METAR “misty” for me

14 Piper _____ PA-28-236

15 The last word in airplane makers (abbr.)

17 Beech or the late Mr. Hilton

19 Pattern position in reference to the numbers

20 Famous alien flier, abbr.

22 A popular flying departure place

24 Good grades in exams

25 Land or don’t line references, abbr.

27 Uses satellite timing to give you position (abbr.)

Advertisement

28 ”Top Gun” targets

29 Forensic science tool

31 Possible forced landing site, except in summer?

33 What flying B-29s are not

35 This can shake things up (abbr.)

37 Mantra for when things get dicey?

38 Suggestion for a wobbly approach

39 What used to come before Piper’s name

Advertisement

Down

2 Moved to Florida in the ’60s

3 Not the cockpit

4 Vertical part of GPS-based approach (abbr.)

5 Aviation humorist Machado

6 Blue Angels’ nation

7 Mustang or Mite?

8 Close call, 2 words

9 Distorted, as a transmission

13 Nurse (abbr.)

16 Magnetic ones are still mostly required

18 __ tight schedule, 2 words

19 Folksy term for “airport”

21 Trim __, found on the edge of ailerons and rudders

23 Unwelcome accumulation on a plane

24 “George’s” abbr.

26 Daher predecessor

27 A portmanteau for the company’s two founders

30 Basics of a subject

32 The side yoke makes it easier for pilots to do this

33 Family relation, for short

34 Right away!

36 The Beluga is this, for sure (abbr.)