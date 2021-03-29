April 2021 Crossword Key

Across
1 ____ E100
4 Might be a Goose, might be a Mallard
10 GPS provides it, for short
11 “Sporty’s learn to fly course” or “Foreflight/Garmin Pilot,” for example
12 METAR “misty” for me
14 Piper _____ PA-28-236
15 The last word in airplane makers (abbr.)
17 Beech or the late Mr. Hilton
19 Pattern position in reference to the numbers
20 Famous alien flier, abbr.
22 A popular flying departure place
24 Good grades in exams
25 Land or don’t line references, abbr.
27 Uses satellite timing to give you position (abbr.)
28 ”Top Gun” targets
29 Forensic science tool
31 Possible forced landing site, except in summer?
33 What flying B-29s are not
35 This can shake things up (abbr.)
37 Mantra for when things get dicey?
38 Suggestion for a wobbly approach
39 What used to come before Piper’s name
Down
2 Moved to Florida in the ’60s
3 Not the cockpit
4 Vertical part of GPS-based approach (abbr.)
5 Aviation humorist Machado
6 Blue Angels’ nation
7 Mustang or Mite?
8 Close call, 2 words
9 Distorted, as a transmission
13 Nurse (abbr.)
16 Magnetic ones are still mostly required
18 __ tight schedule, 2 words
19 Folksy term for “airport”
21 Trim __, found on the edge of ailerons and rudders
23 Unwelcome accumulation on a plane
24 “George’s” abbr.
26 Daher predecessor
27 A portmanteau for the company’s two founders
30 Basics of a subject
32 The side yoke makes it easier for pilots to do this
33 Family relation, for short
34 Right away!
36 The Beluga is this, for sure (abbr.)