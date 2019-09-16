Draco Destroyed. Video Of the Crash

Mike Patey and his wife Chandra are uninjured after Draco, the incredible turboprop STOL plane Mike Patey made, ground looped and was destroyed. Patey was taking off in very gusty conditions at Reno Stead, with winds registering to greater than 40 knots with a big crosswind component. The plane ground-looped as it was taking off, going off the side of the runway and spinning around, catching a wing and raising a cloud of dust.

Patey in another video blamed the crash on his own mistake in attempting the takeoff in the conditions.

Our hearts go out to Mike and his family on the loss of an incredible plane. At the same time, the biggest news is that no one was hurt.

Video by Jason Somes. Follow him on Instagram, @highalphaairshows.