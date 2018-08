Jim Koepnick captures the magic of Thursday’s Night Airshow at AirVenture. It was just as magical as it looked and included, drumroll please, a drone swarm display of light and sound.

A long exposure captures the drama of the aerial display. The night airshow features about a dozen planes outfitted with lights and fireworks that are launched as part of a brilliant light show of color and accompanied by music and sound effect… and more.

Photo by Jim Koepnick