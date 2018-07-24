EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 Gallery: Day One Busy With Late Arrivals

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!

For years the first day of AirVenture has been Monday, and that works only because everyone attending spends the weekend prior traveling and gearing up for the show. Because of the low weather across much of the Midwest over the weekend, there were relatively few arrivals until Sunday mid-afternoon. But when planes did begin to arrive, they showed up in droves, and there were some interesting ones too. This is a special Oshkosh (as though they’re not all remarkable in their own way). This year there are several big themes, including commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force and a celebration of military tankers. This goes along with the night airshows, the opening night concert and much more.

