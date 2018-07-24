EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: Highlights from Monday

News and notes from the first day at Oshkosh.

View our photo gallery from the first day at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018.

Here is a roundup of news and notes from Monday at Oshkosh.

-Several mass arrivals were delayed coming into OSH leading up to the show, including a group of more than hundred Bonanzas, Barons and one Twin Bonanza. Apparently, there were no Skippers in the group.

-Pro-Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham newly of the Green Bay Packers, is getting involved in the Young Eagles program. The football star has been flying for several years and has several ratings, including helicopter and seaplane. Here is a video of him flying in October 2016:

-The pilot of a vintage British de Havilland Venom jet was killed in a crash on Friday. The plane crashed into a dairy farm. According to local news reports, two farm workers were injured and as many as 50 cows were killed in the ensuing fire. In a news story in EAA Today, the organization said that the jet was expected to perform here at Oshkosh this week in a salute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the RAF.

-EAA introduced its Flight Test Manual, designed to help pilots approach flying their new Experimental Category plane in a safe and well-organized manner.

-Boeing updated its pilot and aviation technician forecast for 2018, and it’s no surprise that the numbers of aviation workers needed over the next 20 years continues to be huge. The company estimated that there will be a demand for 790,000 pilots over the next 20 years and nearly as many aviation technicians.

-Icon launched a fractional shares program. Now Iconic prospects can get into an Icon amphibian with a half or quarter share. The program includes management (which, if you don’t know, rocks), hangar (they say “storage), and access to an Icon at any of the sharing bases. The company is launching beta programs in Tampa, Miami, L.A. and Northern California.

-Okay, not from OSH but we had to include this. At the Farnborough Air Show last week Aston Martin, yes, Mr. Bond, that Aston Martin, introduced a flying car, the Volante. Like other flying cars buzzing into public consciousness these days, the Aston Martin model isn’t really a car at all.

