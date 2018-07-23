EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: Plane & Pilot’s Unsurpassed Photo Galleries Start Tomorrow

Award winning aviation photographer Jim Koepnick will be shooting the show for Plane & Pilot.

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

Starting tomorrow don’t forget to check out Plane & Pilot’s Oshkosh AirVenture 2018 Photo Galleries, shot by famed aviation photographer Jim Koepnick. Jim will be documenting what promises to be an amazing show.

Get the latest news, photo galleries, and more from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 by signing up for our newsletter!

View the photo galleries he created for Plane & Pilot last year!

Oshkosh 2017 Day One Highlights

Dreams Take Flight