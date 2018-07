Get the latest news, notes, and photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 by signing up for our newsletter!

Plane & Pilot Editor Robert Goyer has been photographing the planes of Oshkosh, and this year his special focus has been on warbirds. Check out his shots from Thursday at one of the great AirVenture Oshkosh gatherings ever.

The American Flagship DC-3 in the grass before the start of the Night Airshow.

Photo by Robert Goyer