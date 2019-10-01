The Piper Dakota was on a night flight from Truckee, California, heading south along the shore flying solo. When it got as far as Modesto, the engine quit, and the pilot was left with an impossible decision—put it down on the packed freeway or into buildings?
Pilot Dirk Kanngiesser had to make that call. ATC had recommended Modesto as his best landing bet, but partway there, the pilot told controllers his Foreflight indicated he’d be a half-mile short of the runway. At that point, he decided to land on California State Highway 99, a major divided highway that passes through Modesto.
The problem was, it was dark, and as Kanngiesser descended he saw an overpass and told reporters, “At the moment I saw this overpass, I think, that’s it. Then I ran out of options. Hitting the overpass…clearly, I would have died.”
Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more!
He managed to avoid hitting the overpass and any vehicles, but the wing of the Dakota hit a light pole. The plane flipped, and Kannigiesser had to break a window to crawl out. The plane went up in flames the second he was clear.
The NTSB is investigating.
The crash raises the question of safety considerations when flying single-engine aircraft.
We’d love to hear your thoughts on the subject. What is your best practice when flying single-engine planes cross-country?
29 thoughts on “Fiery Night Plane Crash Landing On A Modesto, California Highway”
Hmmm, that truly is a tough, one, but getting off the couch is dangerous, so……?
Sounds like he did well & also was lucky, considering the horrible situation he found himself in.
I had an engine out and had to ditch on a road as well, it was daylight, however, and I had enough altitude to review multiple & pick a road with almost no traffic, thank God. I had been flying twice as high as I needed to or is common along my route, just in case something like this happened, and it saved the lives of myself, my fiancee and 2 kids. I now route my cross-countries so I’m within gliding distance of an airport as much of the time as possible, and WAY higher than most pilots would fly.
Relying on any computer application for your life was perhaps his first mistake. There must have been some distraction while pondering the screen rather than looking out the window(s) and flying the airplane (akin to B737Max scenarios). Many (too many) pilots today fly the glass with head down and slide into full reliance on the electrons being shown.
The second might be the pilot had insufficient nighttime VFR experience to be comfortable in an emergency situation. When I flew a lot of nighttime VFR years ago (steam gauges, of course), it took currency to feel you were competent and could comfortably interpret available evidence around and below you – distances can be very deceptive.
At night especially, you need to become one with the airplane, not a distracted driver.
Glad he is OK!! Sounds like he made the best choice with the options presented. I prefer to fly my single engine Piper Lance during the day and VFR, and my twin engine Skymaster at night and anytime IMC. Whether we admit it or not ANYTIME you are flying single pilot at night or IMC in a single (even turboprop), you are playing the “what if” game in your mind.
“The crash raises the question of safety considerations when flying single-engine aircraft.”
We all know there is an inherent risk piloting an aircraft whether single-engine, multi-engine, piston or jet engine. We try to mitigate that risk with excellent maintenance for our aircraft, proficiency training for us and thorough pre and post-flight checks. No matter S#!T Happens. Flying is risky, and I personally do not question safety concerns with single-engine aircraft, hell look at the 737 Max!!
i traded in my mooney ranger for a piper geroniimo.
i got nervous flying a single after dark, over mountains, IFR, over water.
I try to avoid flying at night in a single engine aircraft. Even though the chance of an engine failure is remote, the lack of options, especially when you live in a densely populated area like I do (New York City Area), surrounded with mostly forested hills, your options for ensuring a successful outcome to a night forced landing really are limited. The risk profile changes significantly after dark, and much as I like flying at night, that risk feels too high for comfort. Most my night flying in a single happens when I misjudge my arrival and end up coming home just after dark, or to when I am doing training to stay night current. It is very rare that I will initiate a night cross country flight in a single.
Wow! Glad this pilot is apparently ok and there were no injuries on the ground. I love flying at night around northeast Florida, but we usually opt for a clear night with a full moon so that I can better see off airport emergency options. Flying at night is usually calmer, picturesque and with great visibility of other aircraft (ADSB still doesn’t show them all). I’ve often contemplated emergency landing options of highways, golf courses, and beach shorelines, but would probably go for a field or large parking lot instead if one were available. People are obviously difficult to see on the beach at night, but few are likely to be swimming if you landed on the shoreline. The possibility of injuring or killing others would keep me from considering busy highways, etc., but I wouldn’t second guess someone else who opted to do so. If a highway was the best or only option, I’d land with traffic of course, and be on the lookout for overpasses, as this pilot did.
Singe engine piston at night – beyond my risk profile
First: single engine is the only way many of us can fly.
Second: few accidents are caused by the engine quitting in mid-flight unless it’s fuel exhaustion.
Third: Even fewer are at night over congested highways or cities.
Single engine flying is a safe way to fly. I have been for 50 years and have not had an engine failure or run out of gas. Maybe it’s good planning and good maintenance but I believe it is a very safe way to fly.
That’s a reason why I am on my second Cirrus SR22T. Parachute. Like an airbag, I hope I’m never in a situation where it will be used. And it won’t solve every problem. But, it is a great additional option in this case. And, high levels of maintenance is also NOT OPTIONAL.
I often have flown cross. Country at night. I think the engine doesn’t know whether the sun is out or not. A power failure can happen in either time. Inacuality I suspect Kannigiesser benefited from less traffic on the hwy at night than if he if he had had to land during a busy rush hour.
He did the right thing and lived to tell about it. Joe Dovey
How about don’t fly at night in a single engine aircraft over cities or heavily populated areas, or in anything less than CAVU weather and at an altitude that will let you make it to a runway. You owe it to the folks on the ground and your pax if you have decided to risk their lives at night. I’ve flown many hours at night in single engine helicopters in the Army and also single pilot for a medivac helicopter company which was very risky but we were paid to take those risks knowing that it was. We tried to minimize the risk and flew for a company that provided us with the latest NVG’s, ANVIS-9s. I’m retired now, 45 years of piloting, 37 professionally, just to let you know I was not a 30 hour a year flyer afraid of the dark. Glad you survived.
Why did the engine quit?
Every thing we do has a risk. No one wants to have an accident, you train fot the worst case scenario In case it happens. So what is our options to hide under the bed & not go out? We teach our children when they first learn to drive & respect the law. What else can we do. I had 3 really good instructors & the last one really took me under wings. Gettering my certifitc was one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. So I do not have a solution to your problem. So lets prepare our lives Take every precautions & live life.
Flying over a densely congested area single engine is riskier than over water. Just a risk decision.
I try to weight my risks in life. I routinely fly a single engine piston airplane between NY and FL. I don’t fly at night and stay out of icing and T-storms but do fly IFR. I stay current, keep my plane in good shape and don’t fly when not feeling up to it. I also drive a car on the highways only to see people on cell phones, texting, drinking/drugs and driving too fast for conditions in vehicles not well maintained. I’m very happy to hear that Mr. Kanngiesser survived while exercising his freedom to choose his mode of transportation. Too many people want to remove that freedom of choice.
One of my “best practices” is not flying at night.
Any landing you can walk away from is a successful landing. Seems like he didn’t have any good options.
don’t fly xc at nite
Landing on a freeway is like rolling the dice. Do you feel lucky? The only problem is that you’re also rolling the dice for innocent people driving on the freeway. As a private pilot, the best choice is not to fly at night, especially cross country. How many pilots who fly at night can really justify it by saying they had no choice! Assuming you do have a choice, wait for daylight for more choices and better odds.
Nobody wants an aircraft to go down, day or night. But ONE engine, at night, is a riskier proposition and I have thought about it a lot, droning along in a dark cockpit during my nearly 400 night hours. Same reason the navy wants all their birds to have two over water.
So this guy is flying at night…engine goes out…over populated area…didn’t hit any cars…didn’t hit any people…didn’t get badly hurt…walked away. Without second guessing how he got in that position in the first place, it looks like the outcome was pretty fortunate.
As more than one instructor said to me over the years, in an emergency situation, your first concern is to take care of all the people. Let the insurance company take care of the hardware.
I have thousands of single engine hours. Do not fly them at night, or IFR without high ceilings.
Thank goodness the pilot is ok. Single engine airplanes always have the small possibility of an engine failure and it is very unfortanate that this occurred at night. At night your chances of not being injured during an off airfield landing are higher because you cant see the landing area until you are close. He is lucky to be alive.
I have flown over 400 hous night flying and the engine does not know if its day or nignt and wether single or multi night is still night
Fiery crash: There are NO good options for single engine night flights. I often fly single engine night flights and always ask myself what if. Thus far I haven’t been able to come up with a good answer. I fly in Minnesota so our winter months offer some better options when the lakes are frozen, but those present their own issues, so no your options are Very limited at night.
There have been lots of twin engine crashes and landings on highways. Some even in parking lots. I’m not going to jump on the single-engine issue. There are risks and risk mitigation. I think it all comes down to training, proficiency and currency. All three not one or two of the three. ALL THREE.
It’s always a possibility that the engine quits… that’s why you should practice engine-out possibilities !