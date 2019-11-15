Finally: A Fidget Spinner For Pilots!

The fidget spinner was a crazy, and short-lived fad last year, but that hasn’t stopped science from continuing to advance the state of the art! One company, FlyNova, has launched an Idiegogo fundraising campaign for its FlyNova fidget spinner, and, people, this one flies! The campaign has raised like 14,000 times more dough than its modest $2,000 goal.

The spinner takes much of the joy out of the fidget spinner concept by doing the spinning itself. A hidden rechargeable mechanism (we’re tempted to call it an “electric motor”) makes the FlyNova, well, fly. So you can use it to do all kinds of things, like toss it in the air and have it come back to you. We were out of other ideas, so we watched the YouTube pitch for the toy, and, brace yourselves, it is the worst. The actors in it are doing the dumbest things, like mowing down plastic bowling pins with their fidget spinner and playing catch and in every instance acting as though it was the most amazing thing as human has ever done. You really need to watch it.

You can get in on the fun too by pre-buying a FlyNova or ten of them—a ten-pack goes for $190, and they’re selling like hot cakes, the most amazing hotcakes that humans have ever tasted! To see what the silliness is all about, check out the video.

