Four ADS-B Receivers to Consider

Aircrafts need ADS-B receivers by Jan.1 2020. Here are four to consider.

With the FAA mandating that all aircrafts have Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (ADS-B) systems by January 1, 2020, we found four receivers you should look into if your plane still isn’t compliant.

Scout Dual-Band ADS-B Receiver for Inflight Weather & Traffic

This pocket-sized ADS-B receiver displays weather and traffic information on the ForeFlight Mobile app. With low power consumption, you can plug Scout into any portable 5V USB battery or existing USB power source in the aircraft and fly all day without draining your battery pack.

Garmin GDL 52 Portable SiriusXM/ADS-B Receiver

The GDL 52 combines SiriusXM coverage with the subscription-free weather and traffic features of an ADS-B “In” datalink. The GDL 52 also provides access to 150 channels of music, news, sports, and other entertainment programming, and you can stream information to other Garmin aviation portables or iPad tablets through Connext® wireless connectivity.

Stratux ADS-B Dual Band Receiver Aviation Weather and Traffic

Transform your tablet into the ultimate flight tool equipped with Wide Area Augmentation GPS, subscription-free ADS-B weather, and air-to-air traffic with the Stratux dual band ADS-B receiver.

Dual XGPS190 GPS + ADS-B Weather and Traffic

The XGPS 190 is equipped with a Wide Area Augmentation GPS, dual band ADS-B receiver for weather and traffic information and AHRS artificial horizon for EFB apps with synthetic vision. The internal battery lasts five hours of continuous operation and it can be charged with the included 1230V adaptor.

