French Aviation Industrialist Serge Dassault Dies

Serge Dassault, former chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, died in his office on May 28. He was 93.

He served as chairman and CEO of the company from 1986 to 2000, before becoming its honorary chairman. Dassault was also chairman and CEO of Groupe Dassault.

During his tenure, the company designed and released many innovative aircraft including the modernized Super-Étendard, the Mirage 2000-5, the Mirage 2000D, Rafale, the Falcon 2000, the Falcon 900EX, the Falcon 50EX, the Falcon900C and multi-mission Falcons with the Falcon family of business jets, a release from the company said.

Dassault started his career with the company, founded by his father, Marcel Dassault, in 1951 with the design office. From there he became manager of the flight test department and developed several military aircraft, including Super Mystère B2, Étendard, Mirage III and Mirage IV, the release said.

Later as Head of Export, he led the negotiations to sell the Mirage III to Switzerland and Australia, and launched the Mystère 20 (now Falcon jet) sales campaign in the United States, the release said.

Among his many awards and accolades Dassault was elected aircraft manufacturer of the year in 1998 by Aviation Week & Space Technology, and was awarded the aeronautics medal and is a grand officier of the Legion of Honor.