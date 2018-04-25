Here’s the Greatest New Feature in ForeFlight 10

The latest iteration of the app gives pilots several great new features… but there’s one that’ll really make you grin.

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!

ForeFlight’s latest version of its app, ForeFlight 10, has dropped and it raises the bar in the app game yet again with features that add real quality of life improvements for the user.

I’ll save the best for last, but these new features are so cool that there’s sure to be argument about which is the best upgrade.

5. Search: Instead of having to know the inaptly named “three-letter” identifier for your intended airport, or the IDs for a VOR (yes, they still exist) or intersection, you can now search in FF 10 for what you want. You can search from any of the map views by name or, if you’re online, by city name or the name of the VOR or airport. And it remembers recent searches, too, which is handy. It’s what we’d always been wanting.

4. Airspace in profile: Ever dream of a map view in which you can see how close you are to busting a slice of upside wedding cake airspace? Well, we’ve long had the ability to see where were from the normal top-down view, but that didn’t help us in three dimensions, which is how airspace is designed. Now ForeFlight will show you the vertical components of special use airspace, allowing you to preview your route with airspace you route will intersect highlighted and color coded for easy recognition. (Available in Pro Subscriptions and higher. )

3. Airspace Highlighting: This feature is a kind of subset of the Airspace in Profile feature and is standard with ForeFlight 10. As you fly, Airspace Highlighting will change the highlighting of airspace ahead that you’ll intersect based on your planned altitude. It will even predict your plane’s climb performance to predict what airspace you’ll intersect, all while giving the flight a safe buffer zone from the airspace.

2. Global Airspace: This one doesn’t sound as interesting as it really, is because what this data upgrade does is give you all kinds of information on special use airspace, like coastal protected airspace, MOAs and Restricted Areas with important and hard-to-find information such as frequencies, cruise altitudes and unique operational notes and instructions.

And the Winner is:

1. Automatic Downloads. Have you ever gotten to the airport after a too-busy morning only to realize your data has expired because you boneheadedly forgot to download the new data the night before. I certainly never have but I’ve hear tell…. In any case, with automatic downloads, ForeFlight will help you eliminate such moments, so it becomes one of pleasant surprise—I got new data!—instead of the opposite.