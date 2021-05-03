May 2021 Crossword Key

Across
1 Makers of the A5 amphibious airplane
3 First Flyer flyer
7 An “S’ turn
9 Pilotless fliers
11 What pilots try to mitigate
13 Gained altitude
15 Hardwood tree
16 Lighting system on a non-precision runway, abbr.
18 Gravity is a powerful one
20 Engine lubricant
22 Climb angle’s counterpart
23 There are more than 900 of these weather stations around the US
24 Sensor generated weather report type
25 After “cock” and stop”
27 Word before “port” and “display”
30 Sound system, briefly
31 Lobbying arm for starter airlines
32 First letters in most planes from Vero Beach
34 What aviation types comes down on (abbr.)
35 Company that makes a popular simulator and Windows
Down
1 It’s used in landings in low visibility conditions, abbr.
2 Flying through the localizer, for instance
3 ___ Aviation, former owner of Eclipse
4 VFR’s counterpart
5 He was Lucky to some
6 Pre-owned
8 The V in VMC
10 They have multiple “kills”
11 It paints as it sweeps
12 Not OTS?
14 Gateway to an approach, for short
17 Screw cutter
19 She was instrumental in the founding of the Ninety-Nines
21 Whirlybird, for short
23 Suited for
25 The p in mph
26 Approach crashes are often on the second one of these
27 US uncle
28 Midcontinent back instrument nickname and acronym
29 Chat-room “I think”
33 Leave