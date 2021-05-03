May 2021 Crossword Key

Advertisement

Across

1 Makers of the A5 amphibious airplane

3 First Flyer flyer

7 An “S’ turn

9 Pilotless fliers

11 What pilots try to mitigate

13 Gained altitude

15 Hardwood tree

16 Lighting system on a non-precision runway, abbr.

18 Gravity is a powerful one

20 Engine lubricant

22 Climb angle’s counterpart

23 There are more than 900 of these weather stations around the US

24 Sensor generated weather report type

25 After “cock” and stop”

27 Word before “port” and “display”

Advertisement

30 Sound system, briefly

31 Lobbying arm for starter airlines

32 First letters in most planes from Vero Beach

34 What aviation types comes down on (abbr.)

35 Company that makes a popular simulator and Windows

Down

1 It’s used in landings in low visibility conditions, abbr.

Advertisement

2 Flying through the localizer, for instance

3 ___ Aviation, former owner of Eclipse

4 VFR’s counterpart

5 He was Lucky to some

6 Pre-owned

8 The V in VMC

10 They have multiple “kills”

11 It paints as it sweeps

12 Not OTS?

14 Gateway to an approach, for short

17 Screw cutter

19 She was instrumental in the founding of the Ninety-Nines

21 Whirlybird, for short

23 Suited for

25 The p in mph

26 Approach crashes are often on the second one of these

27 US uncle

28 Midcontinent back instrument nickname and acronym

29 Chat-room “I think”

33 Leave