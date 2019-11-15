Microsoft Flight Sim Is Coming Back And Is It Ever Spectacular

Microsoft Flight Sim is coming back in 2020 and we have the trailer for it and can not believe our eyes, or ears, or sense of touch, or anything else. It’s that amazing.

The legendary video game franchise had fallen on hard times, and MS walked away from it several years ago, letting an existing version of the game wither on the vine while technology sprinted past it.

With its reinvention, however, the original computer flight simulator is generations better than before. If you’re still reading and not watching the trailer, it has incredibly realistic airplanes.

The clip shows some of our faves, and we won’t say what they are, but they are spectacular as you watch them fly, from within or from the outside of the cockpit. The geo features are to die for, as well, and effects such as lighting, terrain shading and water features are unbelievably true to life.

Okay, one plane we will tell you about is the Boeing 747. Shown in the Youtube clip we link to, watch the engines. There is actual heat distortion. Incredible. So stop reading already and check it out!