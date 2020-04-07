National Airspace Coronavirus Shutdown Rumors Abound

What’s the likelihood it could happen? And where are all the rumors coming from? We found out.

When we wrote about the possibility of a shutdown of the National Airspace System (NAS) a few weeks ago, when COVID-19 cases had just begun to peak, we quoted named government sources that made public statements lending credibility to our story. And our story wasn’t that the airspace was shutting down, but that leaders were discussing it. We stand by that story. And doubtless, it continues to be discussed, as in our opinion, it should be. Planning is all about options. If you don’t talk about the options, how could you possibly implement them?

But shutting down the NAS is a huge step. Still, it’s a hot topic in the rumor mill, and here’s why.

Yesterday, James Asquith wrote a story for Forbes.com stating that the United States and Canada were on the verge of shutting down the airspace, though that story has since been taken down. We reached out to Asquith for comment, but so far no response.

The story got supercharged when a somewhat obscure aviation site, fliegerfaust.com, seemingly followed up on Asquith’s original piece, Twitter screenshot here, but added a number of odd and speculative theories to it, including that President Trump’s cutting off the supply of N95 masks to Canada was a sign that the shutdown story was true. Yeah, we don’t get it, either.

Several of the points that Fliegerfaust made, like the mask tie-in, seem silly, but some raise legitimate questions, such as, what traffic would be allowed? Obviously, cargo would need to be allowed, but today, a lot of cargo is carried on passenger flights. So, if a shutdown included passenger planes, that would make it hard to get freight delivered, something that needs to happen to keep the economy functioning at anything above crisis levels (if we’re not there already). There’s also the question of EMS flights, VIP transport, including for politicians and government leaders.

And what about GA? Would we be allowed to fly our small planes? Would all flight instruction cease? Would checkrides go away?

And perhaps most importantly, if this does happen, and to be clear, we have no credible information that it is going to happen, how long would it last? And what would signal the end of the airspace lockdown?

Today another sign emerged that the shutdown is very likely not in the cards. As the federal government has been tweaking details of the CARES act, the $50 billion airline bailout, many of the requirements are focused on airlines maintaining some percentage of their current flight schedules, a clause that makes it hard to believe that they're also working to shut down that same airspace.

Again, we hope the reports are wrong, but, regardless, we will keep you apprised.