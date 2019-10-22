NBAA 2019: Gulfstream Introduces Incredible Ultra-Long Range G700

The amazing new bizjet had an unveiling that was totally worthy of the brand.

It was a secret, the existence of the Gulfstream G700, but when the company did decide to break the news, it did it at the Henderson, Nevada, static display of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) convention in Las Vegas, and it was amazing!

We don’t know for a fact that the video for the unveiling was directed by a well-known Hollywood production studio; we just know that it must have been.

On stage briefly before the laser light show starts, Gulfstream President and CEO Mark Burns makes way for the show and the magic begins. You just have to watch the entire thing. We’re still smiling.

