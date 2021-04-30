BOEING 737 200–900

Advertisement

STANDARD DATA: (737-200) Seats 115-130. Gross wt. 115,500-150,000. Empty wt. 60,210-138,500. Fuel capacity 5,151-5,311. Engines two 14,500-lb. s.t. Pratt & Whitney turbofans.

PERFORMANCE: Top mph 586. Cruise mph 576. Stall mph 111. Initial climb rate 3,760. Range 1,545-2,370. Takeoff distance

(35) 6,150-7,760. Landing distance (50) 4,300. STANDARD DATA: (737-300) Seats 121-149. Gross wt. 135,800. Empty wt. 74,490. Fuel capacity 5,096. Engines two 20,000-lb. CFM CFM56-3bl turbofans.

PERFORMANCE: Max speed 491 kts. Long range cruise 429 kts. Ceiling 35,000+. Range 1,815-3,400 nm. Takeoff distance 6,360. Landing distance 4,580. STANDARD DATA: (737-400) Seats 121-188. Gross wt. 138,500. Empty wt. 76,200. Engines two 22,000-lb. CFM CFM56-3B2 turbofans.

PERFORMANCE: Max speed 492 kts. Long range cruise 439 kts. Ceiling 41,000. Range 2,080-2,160 nm. STANDARD DATA: (737-600/700) Seats 110-149. Gross wt. 124,000. Empty wt. 81,800. Engines two 22,700-lb. CFM CFM56-7B18 turbofans.

PERFORMANCE: Max cruise speed Mach 0.785. Ceiling 41,000′. Range 1,340-3,260 nm. STANDARD DATA: (737-800/900) Seats 162-189. Gross wt. 174,200. Empty wt. 90,710. Engines two 27,300-lb. CFM CFM56-7B24 turbofans.

PERFORMANCE: Max cruise speed Mach 0.785. Ceiling 41,000′. Range 1,990-2,940 nm.



The Boeing 737 was initially designed as a shortrange twin-jet transport as a replacement to the popular 727. Since its introduction in 1967, the 737 family has become the best-selling commercial jetliner in history with orders totaling more than 3,044 by 1993 from 159 customers in 81 countries. It differs in appearance from the 727 in that its two engines are mounted on the wings. The decision to build the 737 was announced in February 1965, and seven versions have been produced. The basic model 737-100 provides accommodations for 81-101 passengers plus baggage.

The 737-200 has a lengthened fuselage and accommodates up to 130 passengers with standard seating for 115. In addition to the basic JT8139 turbofan rated at 14,500 lbs., other available turbofans are the JT813-15 (15,500 lbs.) and J1813-17 (16,000 lbs.).

The 727-300 came along in late 1984 as a stretched version of the 200. The new design would also incorporate more economical and quieter GE engines. This was also the first Boeing to show off its new flattened, oval-shaped engine nacelles.

The 737-400 added another ten feet to the fuselage and upped the maximum number of seats to 188. The model entered service in 1988. The 737-500 received FAA certification in 1990, making it the last of the 737-300/400/500 variants. It was originally to be called the 737-1000, but was renamed the 500 before entering service. Only a foot longer than the 300 model, the 500 was offered as a replacement to the older fleet of 300s.

Advertisement

The 737-600/700 models are the smallest of Boeing’s Next Generation family. They featured a new wing, a new tail section the more efficient CFM56-7B turbofans. The larger wing had more fuel capacity, allowing the 737 to become transcontinental.

Model 800/900s are the largest of the 737 family. Stretched fuselages allowed more seating, and more efficient engines, combined with an increase in fuel capacity made these model an immediate success. The cockpit crew of two also enjoys the same six LCD flat panel displays as found on the Boeing 777. The first deliver of an 800 came in April of 1998, and the first 900 was delivered in May 2001.