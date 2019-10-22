NBAA 2019: Gulfstream Unveils Gulfstream G700 At Hollywood Spectacular

The biggest, baddest Gulfstream ever is this close to flying. Here are the incredible details.

On the eve of the start of the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, Gulfstream unveiled its latest dream machine, the G700, the biggest, longest range and most sophisticated aircraft the company has ever built. It is arguably, the most advanced non-military aircraft ever created.

At a cost of about $75 million the fly-by-wire G700 is the most expensive Gulfstream; the company has sold many of them.

What you get for that is the longest legged Gulfstream. With a maximum range of 7,500 nm, it will connect remote city pairs. Its max cruise is perhaps the big story in terms of performance—there is no shortage of big stories here, though—as it “moseys” along at Mach .90. Its top speed, like the G650, is Mach .925. That is nipping at the speed of sound.

With four separate living areas in its 56-foot-plus cabin, 20 giant, G650 sized windows, a cabin height of six feet and three inches, a food prep area Gulfstream refers to as its “Ultra Galley,” circadian lighting system, and a master suite option that includes a bath and spa/shower. That option will push the purchase price up just a little.

Powering all this goodness are brand new engines, Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines providing 18,250 pounds of thrust apiece. The engines are the key ingredient, Gulfstream CEO Mark Burns told the crowd at the unveiling, in allowing the 700 to cruise at .90 while still delivering unbelievable range.

And Burns also revealed that the G700 program is much farther along than anyone would have guessed, with “several” aircraft already built and in testing and much of the static and systems testing program already completed.

Gulfstream will likely make the first flight of the G700 in the first half of next year.

Watch our video of the unveiling of the Gulfstream G700 here.