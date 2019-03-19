VIDEO: NTSB Report Finds Multiple Mistakes Preceded Fatal Teterboro Crash

The board has issued a final report on the 2017 crash that killed two.

The NTSB has issued its final report on the May 15, 2017, crash of a Learjet 35A just south of New Jersey's Teterboro Airport (TEB) near New York City. The accident, which killed Jeffrey Alino and William Ramsey, was preceded by several mistakes and operational missteps, including Ramsey's decision to give his inexperienced co-pilot the controls for the approach to TEB.

According to the NTSB report, Alino did not have sufficient flying experience to handle the jet and had scored poorly during flight simulator training. The co-pilot was listed as second in command with no flying responsibilities (SIC-0). However, the NTSB found that Ramsey had been instructed by Alino in flying the aircraft throughout the short flight from Philadelphia to Teterboro and that the SIC-0 was at the controls for much of the fateful approach.

The flight itself featured "widespread procedural noncompliance" from the crew, the report found, including incorrect calculations, missed instructions and miscommunications between the pilots and Teterboro Air Traffic Control.

Specifically, the NTSB found that the plane's approach became unstable after the pilot failed to perform a go-around. As a result, the plane stalled at low altitude and crashed.

In the NTSB report, the agency noted Trans-Pacific Air Charter, the company that the pilot and co-pilot worked for, failed to adequately monitor its operations for safety. During the flight, the NTSB found, the pilot requested to fly at 27,000 feet for the 85-mile trip to Teterboro. Also Alino and Ramsey failed to brief for the approach at Teterboro.

NTSB investigators said the co-pilot had difficulty controlling the plane's speed throughout the flight. The crew also mistook Newark Liberty International Airport for Teterboro.

After ignoring a request from Teterboro air traffic controllers the crew attempted an approach and then was seen banking sharply. According to the cockpit voice recorder,Ramsey took the controls back from Alino 15 seconds before impact but was unable to recover the plane and it crashed unsurvivably in a parking lot near the airport. No one on the ground was injured.

This video from the NTSB recounts the details of the flight.