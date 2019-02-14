Original P-51 Mustang: You Won’t Believe The Asking Price

The most famous fighter of World War II and one of the best-loved airplanes of any kind ever, the P-51 Mustang has been going up in price for years, driven by a limited stock of them—North American Aviation hasn’t made them for 70-something years, after all. It’s pretty typical for P-51s to go for better than a million dollars these days, but hey, that’s what you’d pay for a brand new A-36 Bonanza these days.
Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!
But this P-51 is something altogether different. It is, according to Platinum Fighter Sales out of Big Spring, TX, the “last original unrestored P-51D Mustang” in the world. Asking price: $4.5 million!
Which is a lot for a Mustang, but this one comes with a huge inventory of spare parts on top of the bird, including more than 20 Merlin engines and what the seller calls “the world’s largest private inventory of original P-51 parts.”
If that sounds like a lot of stuff, it is. Platinum says to bring, along with your considerable wad of cash, “6-8 semi trucks” to haul it all home.
Check out the listing here on Controller.com.