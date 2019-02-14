Original P-51 Mustang: You Won’t Believe The Asking Price

The vintage fighter is in what the seller calls “original” condition and comes with an incredible list of extras.

The most famous fighter of World War II and one of the best-loved airplanes of any kind ever, the P-51 Mustang has been going up in price for years, driven by a limited stock of them—North American Aviation hasn’t made them for 70-something years, after all. It’s pretty typical for P-51s to go for better than a million dollars these days, but hey, that’s what you’d pay for a brand new A-36 Bonanza these days.

But this P-51 is something altogether different. It is, according to Platinum Fighter Sales out of Big Spring, TX, the “last original unrestored P-51D Mustang” in the world. Asking price: $4.5 million!

Which is a lot for a Mustang, but this one comes with a huge inventory of spare parts on top of the bird, including more than 20 Merlin engines and what the seller calls “the world’s largest private inventory of original P-51 parts.”

If that sounds like a lot of stuff, it is. Platinum says to bring, along with your considerable wad of cash, “6-8 semi trucks” to haul it all home.

Check out the listing here on Controller.com.