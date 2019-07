Jim Koepnick shares performance images from the F-22, the USAF Thunderbirds, Team Oracle, and more.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 was the year of the fighter, and airshow goers were lucky to see so many perform including the world's best fighter jet, the F-22, the USAF Thunderbirds, and more!

Enjoy these photos of the fighters in the air from Jim Koepnick, and a few bonus shots from our own Isabel Goyer.

C-5 Galaxy