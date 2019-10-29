Video: Pilatus PC-24 Flying In To the High Sierra Fly-In

This video captures not only the feel of the dry lake where HSF is held, but the remarkable capabilities of this particular plane.

We got our hands on exclusive video of perhaps not the coolest but certainly the fastest plane that’s ever flown into the High Sierra Fly-In.

The event is held each fall on a vast dry lake, Dead Cow Lake, in remote Nevada. The jet, the newly introduced Pilatus PC-24, wasn’t breaking any rules or violating any POH restrictions. It was meant to fly to and from such surfaces. But seeing it in action—too freaking cool!

Video by Ryan Van Haren

